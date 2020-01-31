|
|
|
WESTAWAY, Roger Neil 26th January 2020 Suddenly at Royal North Shore Hospital Sydney, of Markham Street Armidale. Beloved husband of Patricia (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Trinette & Jason Westwood, Sam & Roxy Westaway. Loved grandfather of Azaliah, Chenara, Annabelle, Molly and Matilda. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Peter (dec'd), Colleen Prebble, Paul, Sandra Widders and families. Aged 68 years Funeral to be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church Armidale, tomorrow Saturday 1st February 2020 commencing at 10:00am, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 31, 2020