Home
Services
Piddingtons
PO Box 4424
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St Paul's Presbyterian Church
Armidale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger WESTAWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Neil WESTAWAY

Roger Neil WESTAWAY Notice
WESTAWAY, Roger Neil 26th January 2020 Suddenly at Royal North Shore Hospital Sydney, of Markham Street Armidale. Beloved husband of Patricia (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Trinette & Jason Westwood, Sam & Roxy Westaway. Loved grandfather of Azaliah, Chenara, Annabelle, Molly and Matilda. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Peter (dec'd), Colleen Prebble, Paul, Sandra Widders and families. Aged 68 years Funeral to be held at St Paul's Presbyterian Church Armidale, tomorrow Saturday 1st February 2020 commencing at 10:00am, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -