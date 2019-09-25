|
HARDEN, Robert Hugh (Bob) 17th September 2019 of Mt Mitchell Road, Invergowrie. Dearly loved partner of the late Kerry Hawkins. Loving father & father-In-law of Peter & Frances, Evan & Michelle and loved grandfather of Georgie, Felicity & Callum and Ila. Aged 75 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road Armidale on Friday, 27th September 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By Request No flowers, Donations in lieu to Westpac Helecopter Service. A donation box will be at the chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Sept. 25, 2019