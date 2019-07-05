Home
GERDES, Dr Robert George (Bob) 1st July 2019 of Ken Thompson Lodge, Armidale & formerly of Port Macquarie. Dearly loved partner of Viv and former husband of Helen (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Brent & Jenny, Leisl (dec'd) & Damien Sutton, Troy & Catherine and loved grandfather of their families. Aged 81 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Thursday, 11th July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on July 5, 2019
