LEGGE, Richard John 14th December 2019 of Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Janice (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Michael & Penny Legge, Sonia Barlow and loved Pa Pa of Emily, Liam, Ava & Archie. Loved brother of Barbara Swinden. Aged 74 Years. Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Armidale today Wednesday, 18th December 2019 commencing at 11:00am, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Dec. 18, 2019