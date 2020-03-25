Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Randolph STOCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randolph William "Bill" STOCKER

Add a Memory
Randolph William "Bill" STOCKER Notice
STOCKER, Randolph William "Bill" Late of Uralla Died peacefully in the loving arms of his family 16th March 2020 Beloved husband to Bridget. Loved brother of Rick and Jesse. Loving father of Emily, Jack and Geneva. Proud grandfather of Jessica and adoring great-grandfather of Joey. Friends of Bill and his family are invited to privately raise a glass in Bill's honour on the evening of Saturday 28th March 2020. We will gather together in memory of Bill at a future date. Dearly loved, held in our hearts forever.
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randolph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -