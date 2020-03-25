|
STOCKER, Randolph William "Bill" Late of Uralla Died peacefully in the loving arms of his family 16th March 2020 Beloved husband to Bridget. Loved brother of Rick and Jesse. Loving father of Emily, Jack and Geneva. Proud grandfather of Jessica and adoring great-grandfather of Joey. Friends of Bill and his family are invited to privately raise a glass in Bill's honour on the evening of Saturday 28th March 2020. We will gather together in memory of Bill at a future date. Dearly loved, held in our hearts forever.
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 25, 2020