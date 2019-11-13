Home
COTSELL, Ralph 7th November 2019, late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Armidale. Loving husband of Maureen, former husband of Estelle (dec'd). Loved father of Tim & Carolyn, Nigel & Skye, Fiona & David and John & Roanne. Adored Poppy of Michael, Charles, Torr, Alice, Zinnie, Aidan and Flynn. Aged 84 Years Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Ralph's Life to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday 14th November 2019, commencing at 11.30 am. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999



Published in Armidale Express on Nov. 13, 2019
