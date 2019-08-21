Home
Philip BRIDGEMAN

Philip BRIDGEMAN Notice
BRIDGEMAN, Philip 18th August 2019 Of Kentucky Street Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Shonette. Loving father, father- in-law of Rhys & Ruth, Ryan & Courtney, Rhiannon & Michael, Hayden & Jess. Loving "Foopa" of Hayden, Myra, Noah, Sol & Henry. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Joy & Ian Nicholas, Colin & Clyne, Martin & Delwyn and families. Aged 63 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road Armidale Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 10am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Aug. 21, 2019
