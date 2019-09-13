|
BOURKE, Norma 'Fay' 9th September 2019 of Taylor Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Norm (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-In-law of Marilyn & Phil Wheaton and Graham Bourke. Loved Grandmother of Julia, Neil & Andrew, Sean & Tyrone and great-grandmother of Zavier & Ethan, Lauren & Liam, Jake & Kyle. Aged 87 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale tomorrow Saturday 14th September 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Sept. 13, 2019