Home
Resources
More Obituaries for NEE COWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NEE HOUSE Carol Marjorie COWLEY

NEE HOUSE Carol Marjorie COWLEY Notice
COWLEY, Carol Marjorie nee House 20th August 2019 of Honey Suckle Place Mylestom & formerly Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Rick. Loving mother & mother-In-law of Paula & Stephen Goode, Jane & Brett McRae, Michelle & Peter Turner, Nikki (dec'd) and loved grandmother and great-grandmother of their families. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Ken & Brenda House, Meryl Perrem (dec'd), Barry & Margaret Jones, Brian & Martha Jones, Jim & Sue Cowley and loved aunt of their families. Aged 71 years Memorial Service of Thanksgiving to be held at the Mylestom Community Hall today Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NEE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.