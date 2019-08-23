|
COWLEY, Carol Marjorie nee House 20th August 2019 of Honey Suckle Place Mylestom & formerly Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Rick. Loving mother & mother-In-law of Paula & Stephen Goode, Jane & Brett McRae, Michelle & Peter Turner, Nikki (dec'd) and loved grandmother and great-grandmother of their families. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Ken & Brenda House, Meryl Perrem (dec'd), Barry & Margaret Jones, Brian & Martha Jones, Jim & Sue Cowley and loved aunt of their families. Aged 71 years Memorial Service of Thanksgiving to be held at the Mylestom Community Hall today Friday 23rd August 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Aug. 23, 2019