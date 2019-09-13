|
ELKS, Constance Lillian 'Connie' nee Hickey 9th September 2019 of Ishbell Drive, Armidale and formerly of "Hazelbrook" Wongwibinda. Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-In-law of Wendy & Brian Thornton, Gary & Judy Elks and loved grandmother of Jess, Sally & Lockie, Aged 83 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale on Monday 16th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Sept. 13, 2019