Home
Services
Piddingtons
PO Box 4424
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell MCMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Henry (Max) MCMILLAN

Maxwell Henry (Max) MCMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN, Maxwell Henry (Max) 2nd January 2020 Of "Sandon Forest" Uralla. Dearly loved husband of Thelma (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Alan (dec'd) & Shelley, Margaret & John Boundy, Colleen & Bob Adams, Terry & Donna, David & Deborah, June and loved grandfather & great-grandfather of their families. Aged 93 years Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral Armidale today Wednesday, 8th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -