|
|
|
McMILLAN, Maxwell Henry (Max) 2nd January 2020 Of "Sandon Forest" Uralla. Dearly loved husband of Thelma (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Alan (dec'd) & Shelley, Margaret & John Boundy, Colleen & Bob Adams, Terry & Donna, David & Deborah, June and loved grandfather & great-grandfather of their families. Aged 93 years Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral Armidale today Wednesday, 8th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 8, 2020