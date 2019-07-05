Home
Services
Piddingtons
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth TAYLOR

Mary Elizabeth TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Mary Elizabeth 2th July 2019 Formerly of 'Terrible Vale' Kentucky, Coffs Harbour & Autumn Lodge Armidale. Beloved wife of Frederick (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Alex & Catherine, David & Lynnette, Deborah & Glyn Reinbott. Loved grandmother of their families. Aged 86 years Funeral Service to be held at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, Armidale Tuesday, 9th July 2019 commencing at 10:00 am followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.