HAGUE, Marjorie Joan 29th June 2019 Suddenly of Hoys Road, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loving mother & mother-In-law of Jennie & Garry Blackburn, Leonie & Ian MacGregor, Robyn, Chris & Tanya Hague and adored nanny to her grandchildren & great- grandchildren. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Ronnie & Elaine Wheeler, Norman & Megan Wheeler and fond aunt of their families. Fond aunty to the Wheeler, Hague and Foley families. Aged 84 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddingtons Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale today, Wednesday, 3rd July 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. By request No flowers, Donations In lieu to the Heart Foundation. A donation box will be at the Chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on July 3, 2019