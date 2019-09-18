|
|
|
WATSON, Leatrice Grace 'Lettie' 15th September 2019, passed away peacefully at Dorrigo Multi Purpose Service. Late of Dorrigo. Dearly beloved wife of Jeffrey (dec'd). Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Jillian & Trevor, Catherine & Alex and Colin & Maree. Adored grandmother & great-grandmother of their children. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lettie's Memorial Service to be held in St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Dorrigo on Friday 20th September 2019 at 11.00 am. As per Lettie's wishes a private cremation will be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in Armidale Express on Sept. 18, 2019