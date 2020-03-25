Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Armidale Lawn Cemetery
Kenneth John (Ken) BRENNAN

Kenneth John (Ken) BRENNAN Notice
BRENNAN, Kenneth John (Ken) 22nd March 2020 of Wendo Street, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Loving father & father-In-law of Craig & Alison, Glen & Fiona and loved grandfather of Georgia & Nickelas, Mitchell, Rhys, Riley & Jasmine. Loved brother & brother-In-law of Allan & Christine, John & Catherine, Ken & Liz Murphy and fond uncle of their families. Aged 73 years Graveside funeral to be held at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery on Friday, 28th March 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 25, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -