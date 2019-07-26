|
EATHER, June 23rd July 2019 Passed away peacefully at Grafton Base Hospital. Late of Grafton, formerly of Bonville and Armidale. Dearly beloved wife of James (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Peter & Melanie, Paul & Lynda and Stephen. Adored nan & great-nan of their children, Cherished partner of Trevor. Aged 82 Years Always And Forever In Our Hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend June's Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi on Friday 2nd August 2019, commencing at 1.30 pm.
Published in Armidale Express on July 26, 2019