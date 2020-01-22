Home
Judy (FORMERLY BRETT) MUNRO


1937 - 2020
Judy (FORMERLY BRETT) MUNRO Notice
MUNRO, Judy (formerly Brett) 5th March 1937 - 8th January 2020 Late of Drummoyne, Kingstown, Beaudesert, Cairns & Sunshine Coast. Devoted Wife of Philip (Dec) & Mackenzie (Dec). Loving Mother of Jennifer, Alex & Dougall, Mother in Law & Grandmother to their families.Generous doer of good deeds, perennial secretary of the Church Guild, Judy will be sadly missed and never forgotten by her family and many dear friends. Friends and family and are very warmly invited to celebrate Judy's transition to a new life with her Lord at the Caloundra Presbyterian Church, Ormuz Av, Caloundra (QLD) on Thursday 23rd January 2020, commencing at 10.00am. En lieu of flowers donations to Birdlife Australia, Mercy Ships, Salvos or the RSPCA would be appreciated. To be privately cremated. Gregson & Weight Funerals Caloundra (QLD) - (07) 5491 1559 www.gregsonweight.com.au
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 22, 2020
