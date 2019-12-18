|
SWALES, Josephine Anne (Jo) 13th December 2019 Peacefully, at McMaugh Gardens Uralla and formerly of "Woodlands" Uralla. Dearly loved daughter of the late Enid & Alan Swales. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Alison (dec'd), Marcia & Bill Moore, Jim & Wilma, Deidre & John (dec'd) Marshall and fond aunt & great-aunt of their families. In her 90th year. Memorial Service of Thanksgiving to be held at the Armidale Uniting Church Rusden Street, Armidale tomorrow Thursday, 19th December 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Dec. 18, 2019