Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine SWALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Anne (Jo) SWALES

Josephine Anne (Jo) SWALES Notice
SWALES, Josephine Anne (Jo) 13th December 2019 Peacefully, at McMaugh Gardens Uralla and formerly of "Woodlands" Uralla. Dearly loved daughter of the late Enid & Alan Swales. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Alison (dec'd), Marcia & Bill Moore, Jim & Wilma, Deidre & John (dec'd) Marshall and fond aunt & great-aunt of their families. In her 90th year. Memorial Service of Thanksgiving to be held at the Armidale Uniting Church Rusden Street, Armidale tomorrow Thursday, 19th December 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -