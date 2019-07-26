Home
RYAN, James Patrick "Jim" 22nd July 2019 Of Tuncurry and formerly Bridge Street Uralla. Beloved husband of Dorothy (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Julie & Lindsay Waters. Loved gramps of Nathan & Andrea, Simon & Megan. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of Essie (dec'd), Mick & Jean Ryan, Mona & Barry Spry and families. Aged 82 years Funeral Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Uralla Wednesday, 31st July 2019 commencing at 10:30 am followed by interment at the Uralla Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on July 26, 2019
