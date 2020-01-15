|
NANO, Francis Reginald "Frank" 11th January 2020 At "Wollemi" and formerly Thompson Street Armidale. Beloved husband of Susan. Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony & Tammy, Alison & Glenn Ellem, Caroline & Matthew, Francis and Christopher. Loved Pop of his ten grandchildren. In his 90th Year Funeral Mass to be held at Sts' Mary & Josephs Cathedral, Armidale today Wednesday 15th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm followed by Interment at the Armidale Garden Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 15, 2020