Francis Reginald "Frank" NANO

Francis Reginald "Frank" NANO Notice
NANO, Francis Reginald "Frank" 11th January 2020 At "Wollemi" and formerly Thompson Street Armidale. Beloved husband of Susan. Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony & Tammy, Alison & Glenn Ellem, Caroline & Matthew, Francis and Christopher. Loved Pop of his ten grandchildren. In his 90th Year Funeral Mass to be held at Sts' Mary & Josephs Cathedral, Armidale today Wednesday 15th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm followed by Interment at the Armidale Garden Lawn Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 15, 2020
