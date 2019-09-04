|
MAY, Esma Veronica 1st September 2019, calmly and peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Urunga. Dearly beloved wife of Philip (dec'd). Loving mother of John, Mark (dec'd), Stephen, Bernie, Peter, Chris and Tim. Dear grandmother of their children. Aged 91 Years Relatives and friends are invited to attend Esma's Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Holy Name Catholic Church, Urunga on Thursday 5th September 2019, commencing at 9.15 am. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in Armidale Express on Sept. 4, 2019