MARTIN, Elaine May Formerly of Black Mountain Late of Maclean Beloved Wife of Bill (decd). Adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Vicki and Peter McLean, Leonie and John Snape, Janette and Greg Dell, Robyn and John Wojda, Wendy and Michael Hardman. Dearly loved Nanna to Benjamin, Tracey, LisaMarie, Daniel, Matthew, Peter, Grant, Natasha, Rachel, Nicholas, Sarah and loving Great-Grandmother to their families. Dear Sister to John, Norman (decd), Vean, Merlene, and Jamie. Dear Sister-in-law to Maureen. Passed away peacefully 20 July 2019 AGED 85 YEARS Relatives and friends of the late Elaine Martin are respectfully invited to attend Her Funeral Service to be held at Black Mountain Baptist Church Black Mountain, Friday 26 July 2019, commencing at 12:00 noon, followed by a Service of Burial at the Black Mountain General Cemetery. Hope Bennett Riverview Funerals Maclean 02 6645 2699
Published in Armidale Express on July 24, 2019