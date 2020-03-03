|
Eileen Frances O'Brien (nee Moore) Aged 89 years. Late of McLean Care, Inverell and formerly of Oswald Street, Inverell. Beloved wife of Les (deceased), much loved mother & mother-in-law of John & Margret, Patrick & Terese, Bill & Helen, Barbara & Marcus, Joe & Helen, adored nan and great nan. Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that Eileen's Requiem Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Inverell Thursday 5th March, commencing at 10:00 am, followed by interment at the Inverell New General Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12029-03
Published in Armidale Express from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020