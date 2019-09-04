Home
DOCHERTY, Barbara Elaine 31st August 2019 At Ningana and formerly of Rockvale Road, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Alan (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-In-law of Alan & Anne, Sue and loved grandmother to Rachael & Toni, Jane, Robert & Elizabeth and loved great-grandmother to twelve. Aged 91 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale tomorrow Thursday, 5th September 2019 commencing at 11:00am. By request No flowers, Donations in lieu to Ningana. A bonation box will be at the chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Sept. 4, 2019
