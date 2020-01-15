Home
David William TOWNSEND

David William TOWNSEND Notice
TOWNSEND, David William 12th January 2020 Of Donnelly Street, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Janis, Loving father of Scott (dec), Melissa, Jamie, Joshua (dec), Kevin & Katrina. Loved father-in-law and grandfather of their families. Aged 64 years Funeral Service to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph's Catholic Cathedral, Armidale on Thursday, 16th January 2020 commencing at 2pm followed by interment at the Armidale Cemetery. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Jan. 15, 2020
