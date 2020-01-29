|
HISCOX, Daphne Mary (formerly Wright nee Odell) 24th January 2020 At Ken Thomson Lodge, of Murray Avenue Armidale. Beloved wife of Leo (dec'd) and Keith. Loved mother, mother-in-law, stepmother, grandmother and great grand mother of Paul & Loma Wright, Peter & Delma Wright, Wendy & Earl Sharman, Jillian Wright & John, Kerrie Biddle, Ben & Kay Hiscox (both dec'd), Ann & Tony Hoskin, John & Deb Hiscox and families. Aged 94 years Funeral Mass to be held at St's Mary & Josephs Cathedral Armidale, todayThursday 30th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by private family interment.. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020