Home
Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
St's Mary & Josephs Cathedral
Armidale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne HISCOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Mary (FORMERLY WRIGHT ODELL) HISCOX

Daphne Mary (FORMERLY WRIGHT ODELL) HISCOX Notice
HISCOX, Daphne Mary (formerly Wright nee Odell) 24th January 2020 At Ken Thomson Lodge, of Murray Avenue Armidale. Beloved wife of Leo (dec'd) and Keith. Loved mother, mother-in-law, stepmother, grandmother and great grand mother of Paul & Loma Wright, Peter & Delma Wright, Wendy & Earl Sharman, Jillian Wright & John, Kerrie Biddle, Ben & Kay Hiscox (both dec'd), Ann & Tony Hoskin, John & Deb Hiscox and families. Aged 94 years Funeral Mass to be held at St's Mary & Josephs Cathedral Armidale, todayThursday 30th January 2020 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by private family interment.. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -