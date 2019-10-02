|
MERCHANT, Brian 28th September 2019 of Alexander Street, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Roslyn (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of John & Leonie, Debbie (dec'd), Michelle & Richard Turner, Graham, Amy & William, Cassandra & Jason Starr and loved grandfather & great-grandfather of their families. Aged 76 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale on Wednesday 9th October 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Oct. 2, 2019