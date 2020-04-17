|
McConville; Barbara Gwynneth "Barbie" 8th April 2020 Of Gordon Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Ken (Dec), loving mother and mother-in-law of Dave & Kerrie, Kim, Andy & Leanne, loving grandma of Minna, Astrid, & Dan Lethbridge, Harriet, Clara, Angus & Rory McConville, loving great grandmother of Lula Nowland. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Bruce & Gladys Robertson and Malcolm Robertson (dec'd). Aged 83 years Privately buried. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 17, 2020