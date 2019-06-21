|
|
|
TOMKINS, William (Bill) 18th June 2019 Passed away peacefully at the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle, late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Armidale. Adored husband of Sylvia. Loved dad and father-in-law of Neil & Margaret, Cheryl, Colin & Kerrie, and Ian & Mandy. Proud Pop of his 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Aged 87 years Gone Bowling Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's funeral service to be held on Wednesday, 26th June 2019 at 11am at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi.
Published in Armidale Express on June 21, 2019
