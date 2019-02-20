Home
William Rev (Bill) HOWARTH

HOWARTH, Rev William (Bill) 16th February 2019 of The Avenue, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Judy and formerly June. Loving father & father-In-law of Bryce, Roslyn & Robert Sewell, Ian & Allison and loving grandfather of Claire & Josh, Billy, Rosemary & James and great- grandfather of Alexander. Loved step-father of Mark Beverley. Aged 86 years Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Cathedral, Armidale on Friday, 22nd February 2019 commencing at 10:00am, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 20, 2019
