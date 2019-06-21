Resources More Obituaries for William DARBY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Gordon better known as Gus DARBY

Notice DARBY, William Gordon (better known as Gus) 14-04-1934 - 17-06-2019 Gus passed away peacefully at home on the 17th June 2019 surrounded by family. Loving and devoted husband to Betty. The best Dad in the world to Carolyn & Edward, Kerri and Billy (Allison). Special dad to Meri. A Funeral service will be held on Monday 24th June 2019 at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale commencing at 12 noon. God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put his arms around you And whispered "come with me" Although we love you dearly We could not make you stay Dad. A golden heart stopped beating Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. (02) 6736 1137 Published in Armidale Express on June 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices