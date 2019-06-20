Home
COTTERILL O.A.M. Ruth 05-11-1929 - 16-06-2019 Passed away peacefully at Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock Formerly of Walcha Beloved wife of RON (Dec'd). Much loved mother to CHRISTOPHER (Dec'd), GEOFFREY, PAUL and JOHN. Cherished grandma of JORDAN, HANA, TONY, JENNA, LUKE and KIERAN. Great grandmother of ALEXANDER, LEO, HUGO, MACKENZIE and KAIDAN. A private cremation will be held. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 49901425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in Armidale Express from June 20 to June 21, 2019
