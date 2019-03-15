Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert LAMB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William LAMB

Notice

Robert William LAMB Notice
LAMB, Robert William 13th March 2019 of Roslyn Avenue, Armidale. Dearly loved partner of Kathy Reynolds. Loving father of Dylan & Gemma, step-father of Amy & Brooke and grandfather of Chloe, Sienna & Parker. Dearly loved son of Nannette & Bill (dec'd) and brother of Kerry and their families. Aged 52 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Armidale tomorrow Saturday, 16th March 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.