LAMB, Robert William 13th March 2019 of Roslyn Avenue, Armidale. Dearly loved partner of Kathy Reynolds. Loving father of Dylan & Gemma, step-father of Amy & Brooke and grandfather of Chloe, Sienna & Parker. Dearly loved son of Nannette & Bill (dec'd) and brother of Kerry and their families. Aged 52 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel, Armidale tomorrow Saturday, 16th March 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 15, 2019
