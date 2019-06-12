Home
PROWSE, Peter Robert Passed away peacefully at Gosford Hospital 5/6/2019 aged 68. Loved and sadly missed by family, partner and friends. Son of Ken and Joyce (dec'd). Brother of Jenny and Trevor. Father of Pamela-Jane, Robert, Alice and Eliza. Father-in-law of James and Megan. Brother-in-law of Rob and Kathy. Grandfather of Heidi, Drew, Huxley and Austin. Partner of Jenny. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service in the South Chapel at Rookwood cemetery on Friday 14 June at 10:30am.
Published in Armidale Express on June 12, 2019
