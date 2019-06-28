Home
More Obituaries for Peter O'NEILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter O'NEILL

Peter O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL, Peter 27th June 2019 of Butler Street, Armidale. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Loving father & father-In-law of Peter, Vivian & Greg Norris. Loved grandfather of Todd & Renee O'Neill, Grant & Gemma Kennedy, Adam & Trista Kennedy and loved great-grandfather of Charlie & McKenzie, Nixon & Georgie, Phoebe, Cooper & Mason. Loving brother of Patricia Flett, Marie Flett and fond uncle of their families. Aged 87 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale tomorrow Saturday, 29th June 2019 commencing at 12:00pm. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 28, 2019
