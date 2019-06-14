Home
Peg DUTTON


1918 - 2019 Notice Condolences
DUTTON, Peg 13.3.1918 -11.6.2019 of Autumn Lodge & formerly of Uralla. Dearly loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Loved mother & mother-In-law of Margaret & Dale, Phillip & Pam, Ann & David and loved grandmother & great-grandmother of their families. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale tomorrow Saturday, 15th June 2019 commencing at 10:30am. By request no flowers, Donations in lieu to Red Cross. A donation box will be at the chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 14, 2019
