PHILLIPS, Patricia Margaret Louise 'Patty' nee Monley 12th April 2019 of Ocean Shores and formerly of Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Arthur (Sunny). Loving mother of Warren (dec'd), Gregory & Yolanda, Richard and loving grandmother of Ben & Tess and great-grandmother of Luca. Aged 83 years Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Uralla tomorrow Thursday, 18th April 2019 commencing at 10:00am, followed by interment at the Uralla Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 17, 2019
