|
|
|
LAWLOR, Marie Catherine nee Maguire 11th May 2019 Of The Avenue, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved sister & sister-in-law, of Jim, Frances (dec'd) & John Gray, David & Patricia Lawlor (both dec'd) and fond aunt & great aunt of their families. Aged 85 years Funeral Service to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph Cathedral, Armidale on Monday, 20th May 2019 commencing at 10:30am, followed by interment at the Armidale Garden Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on May 17, 2019
Read More