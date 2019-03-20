|
|
|
BALL, Natasha Louise 7th March 2019 Suddenly at her home in Sydney Formerly of Armidale Loving daughter of Allan & Bev(dec'd). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Simon & Gail, Andrew & Rebecca. Aunt and great-aunt of their families. Aged 45 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddingtons Crematorium Chapel, Uralla Road, Armidale on Friday, 22nd March 2019 commencing at 3:00pm. By Request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to Beyond Blue. A donation box will be at the Chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 20, 2019
