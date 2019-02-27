|
MASTERS, Michael William formerly known as Michael Baker 19th February 2019 Suddenly of Wellington Point, Brisbane & formerly of Armidale. Loving father of Sam and Tom. Loved son of Marjorie Dawson & Roy Masters. Loved brother & brother-In-law of Wendy & Rob Gribble, Vicki & Clayton Gilmour, John & Linda Baker, Bob & Zeri Baker and much loved uncle of their families. Aged 64 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Funeral Chapel Armidale today, Wednesday, 27th February 2019 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by interment at the Armidale Anglican Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 27, 2019
