GARRAHY, Maxwell Paul 22nd February 2019 of Barley Fields Road, Uralla. Dearly loved husband of Maree (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Suzanne (dec'd), David & Suzanne and Joanne. Loving grandfather of Emily & Ned. A loved brother, brother-In-law and uncle. Aged 78 years Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Uralla on Friday, 1st March 2019 commencing at 10:30am, followed by interment at the Uralla Catholic Cemetery. By Request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to Friends of McMaugh Gardens. A Donation Box will be at the Church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 27, 2019
