Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell GARRAHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Paul GARRAHY

Notice

Maxwell Paul GARRAHY Notice
GARRAHY, Maxwell Paul 22nd February 2019 of Barley Fields Road, Uralla. Dearly loved husband of Maree (dec'd). Loving father & father-In-law of Suzanne (dec'd), David & Suzanne and Joanne. Loving grandfather of Emily & Ned. A loved brother, brother-In-law and uncle. Aged 78 years Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Uralla on Friday, 1st March 2019 commencing at 10:30am, followed by interment at the Uralla Catholic Cemetery. By Request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to Friends of McMaugh Gardens. A Donation Box will be at the Church. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.