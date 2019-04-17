|
STACHIW, Martina 15th April 2019 Of Dumaresq Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Nick (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-In-law of Simon & Rhonda, Suzanne and loving grandmother to Mel, Emma & Amber and great-grandmother to their families. Aged 88 years Funeral Service to be held at Sts Mary and Joseph Cathedral, Armidale on Tuesday, 23rd April 2019 commencing at 2:00pm, followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 17, 2019
