ARCHER, Marjorie Isabell 29th May 2019 At Ken Thompson Lodge and formerly of Kentucky Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec'd). Loving mother and mother in law of Matthew (dec'd), Eric & Barb, Pauline & Max Richardson and Marlene & Scot McLeod. Loving grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 21. Aged 90 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddingtons Funeral Chapel, Armidale on Monday, 3rd June 2019 commencing at 12:00 pm followed by interment at Armidale Church of England Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on May 31, 2019
