Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Melba ROWE

Notice

Joyce Melba ROWE Notice
ROWE, Joyce Melba 17th June 2019 At Parkes, of Barry Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Herbert (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Don & Sally and Shirley & Trevor (dec'd) Russell. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 95 years Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Armidale on Monday, 24th June 2019 commencing at 10:00 am followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.