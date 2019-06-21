|
ROWE, Joyce Melba 17th June 2019 At Parkes, of Barry Street, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Herbert (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Don & Sally and Shirley & Trevor (dec'd) Russell. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 95 years Funeral Service to be held at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral, Armidale on Monday, 24th June 2019 commencing at 10:00 am followed by interment at the Armidale Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 21, 2019
