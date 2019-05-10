|
NEWEY, Jean 7th May 2019 At Armidale Hospital of Brown Street and formerly of "Olmo" Boorolong Road, Armidale. Dearly loved wife of Ben (dec'd). Beloved mother of Janet and Richard (dec'd). Loved mother-In-law of Susan, grandmother of Stephanie, James, Angus & Genevieve and great-grandmother of Arlea, Amaya & Kinley. Aged 99 years Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Piddington's Funeral Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Friday, 17th May 2019 commencing at 10:00am, followed by a private family interment. Jean would like a sea of bright colours! Please wear joyful clothing. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on May 10, 2019
