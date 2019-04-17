Home
RIDLEY, Jeffrey Ross 12th April 2019 Of Verna Close Armidale. Beloved husband, best friend and soul mate of Annette. Adored father of Ben and Cal. Cherished son, son-in-law, brother & brother-in-law of Betty Armbruster & Ross (dec'd), Coraline & Kevin (dec'd) Polson, Sue & Bob, Kerrie & Mark, Robert & Louise, Chris & Leesa, Pauline & Barry, Robby (dec'd) & Julie and families. Much Loved and admired uncle and great uncle of their families. "A Champion Bloke and a Friend to Many" Aged 53 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road Armidale tomorrow Thursday, 18th April 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm. Please wear blue: Jeff's favourite Colour By request No flowers, donations to Can Assist Armidale and Tour de Rocks. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Apr. 17, 2019
