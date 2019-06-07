Home
Services
Piddingtons
Armidale, New South Wales 2350
6772 2288
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean HEINTZBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Isabelle HEINTZBERGER

Notice Condolences

Jean Isabelle HEINTZBERGER Notice
HEINTZBERGER, Jean Isabelle 31st May 2019 Of Jessie Street Armidale and formerly of Guyra. Dearly loved wife of Carl (dec'd). Loving mother of Lloyd. Loved grandmother of Lee, Jim and great-grandmother of their families. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Eric (dec'd) & Margaret, Marj & Aub (dec'd) Griffiths, Nancy & Don Cox, Ray (dec'd) & Doreen, Gordon & Angela White, Allan & Val (dec'd) White, Malcolm & Judy White and loved aunt & great-aunt of their families. Aged 96 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Saturday, 8th June 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.