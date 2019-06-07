|
HEINTZBERGER, Jean Isabelle 31st May 2019 Of Jessie Street Armidale and formerly of Guyra. Dearly loved wife of Carl (dec'd). Loving mother of Lloyd. Loved grandmother of Lee, Jim and great-grandmother of their families. Loved sister & sister-In-law of Eric (dec'd) & Margaret, Marj & Aub (dec'd) Griffiths, Nancy & Don Cox, Ray (dec'd) & Doreen, Gordon & Angela White, Allan & Val (dec'd) White, Malcolm & Judy White and loved aunt & great-aunt of their families. Aged 96 years Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale on Saturday, 8th June 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on June 7, 2019