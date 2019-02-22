Home
Resources
More Obituaries for James HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Francis "Jim" HOGAN

Notice

James Francis "Jim" HOGAN Notice
HOGAN, James Francis "Jim" 19th February 2019 At Bupa Armidale of John Street Uralla. Beloved husband of Christel. Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and stepfather of Jane Lockwood, Lynda Newberry, Kate Dawson, Michelle Hogan, Sarah Jordan-Ross, David, Stephen, Malcolm, Jeremy Gallagher and families. Aged 88 years Funeral Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Uralla Monday, 25th February 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm followed by interment at the Uralla Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.