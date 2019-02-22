|
HOGAN, James Francis "Jim" 19th February 2019 At Bupa Armidale of John Street Uralla. Beloved husband of Christel. Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and stepfather of Jane Lockwood, Lynda Newberry, Kate Dawson, Michelle Hogan, Sarah Jordan-Ross, David, Stephen, Malcolm, Jeremy Gallagher and families. Aged 88 years Funeral Mass to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Uralla Monday, 25th February 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm followed by interment at the Uralla Lawn Cemetery. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 22, 2019
