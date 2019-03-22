|
|
|
BOLDEN, Hazel Elvie Late of Taree, formerly of Birchip Victoria & Armidale NSW Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th March 2019 Aged 90 Years Beloved wife of Frank (Dec). Much loved Mum of Stan & Kym. Loved Nan of Kelse. Hazel's funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road Taree, on Wednesday 27th March commencing at 10.00am. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday 30th March at "Kent House" Armidale, commencing at 11:00am. Becker Family Funerals Phone 6557 8557
Published in Armidale Express on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More