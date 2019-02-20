|
MULHOLLAND, Gwenneth May 17th February 2019 of Lincoln Road, Port Macquarie and formerly Plane Avenue, Uralla. Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Mitchell & Wendy and Trudi & Greg Nugent. Loved grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 86 years Funeral Service to be held at the Christ the King Chapel, Boronia Street, Port Macquarie tomorrow Thursday, 21st February 2019 commencing at 12:00 pm followed by interment at the Innes Gardens Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Port Macquarie. Phone 6772 2288
Published in Armidale Express on Feb. 20, 2019
